A Guide to Funimation’s Hottest Anime Gifts This Holiday Season

The holiday season is here, and that means the time for giving is just getting started. In the wake of Christmas, there are millions looking to spread holiday cheer while others celebrating traditions like Kwanzaa are stocking up on their own presents. And if you happen to need pointers on what the anime lover in your life wants, well – Funimation has got the goodies you need.

ComicBook.com was lucky enough to check out some of Funimation’s featured gifts this holiday season, and we can tell you they’ll make just about any anime fan happy. From casual collectors to hardcore connoisseurs, Funimation has everything you need on its online store. Of course, this includes DVD and movie bundles, but there are good merch pulls you will not want to miss.

As you can see in the slides below, Funimation shared some of its best collectibles with us, and we’re obsessed. The store has the entire Naruto Nyanto! Series up for sale, so collectors can combine their love of ninjas and cats if they’ve got shelf space. Other knick-knacks like Demon Slayer FiGPiNs are available through the Funimation Store, and these items won’t run you more than $28 USD. These smaller gifts are perfect for fans who are just starting their anime collections, and honestly – you can never go wrong with an Inosuke FiGPiN.

Now, if you are looking to bolster your own premium collection, then Funimation has got goods for you too. For example, the Dragon Ball Z Premium Collector’s Lamp is beautiful, to say the least. It may have a hefty price tag ($149.99), but its dimmable switch and detachable base make this 4-star lamp a must-buy for fans. After toying with the lamp myself, I can safely say it is one of the best Dragon Ball collectibles I own, and that is saying something given my many Bandai statues.

And if you’d rather wear your fandom, Funimation has got it all from shirts to shoes and more. This year, My Hero Academia fans can show their love to All Might with a special backpack-lunchbox duo. The spacious packs will keep your valuables and food safe while you train to become the world’s mightiest student. And after testing out this backpack for myself, I can confirm the All Might pack is a dream come true for frequent fliers who need sturdy bags for packing.

If you want to nab these items for yourself or friends this holiday season, you can find them in stock now through Funimation’s store here. You can check out more details about the pieces including their pricing in the slides below:

Demon Slayer Figpin

Demon Slayer: Inosuke Hashibara (380) FiGPiN: Boar-headed and brash, there are not many Demon Slayers quite like Inosuke Hashibira. Raised by boars, the Beast Breathing Demon Slayer makes his entrance known with his two blades and no shirt. – $14.99

Dragon Ball Z Premium Collector’s Lamp

Dragon Ball Z Premium Collector’s Lamp: Thanks to Grandpa Gohan, Goku has his first Dragon Ball. Replicating the iconic 4-star ball, this USB-powered lamp has a dimmer feature and detachable base. Maybe that new girl, Bulma, can help him find the rest. – $149.99

Naruto Nyanto! Collection

Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Naruto Uzumaki: Naruto unleashes a new transformation jutsu to show up in the cutest cat form. This 4-inch tall Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series figure re-imagines the ramen-loving, Rasengan-throwing ninja as an adorable cat. This is the cutest cat in the Hidden Leaf Village. Believe It. – $26.24

Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Kakashi Hatake: The leader and sensei of Team 7, Kakashi is a legendary shinobi in his own right, and now he’s finally a cat! This sweet neko ninja stands 4 inches tall and fits perfectly on any shelf. He’ll try not to “chidori” all the other figures on your shelf.- $26.24

Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Sasuke Uchiha: The always cool and ever confident Sasuke Uchiha joins the rest of Team 7 as an exceptionally cute cat in Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series. The devoted and determined neko ninja stands 4 inches tall. His path of vengeance can’t be stopped, even by balls of yarn. – $26.24

Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series Sakura Haruno: The medical-nin of Team 7 and the wielder of the Strength of a Hundred Seal, Sakura arrives in the form of an adorable kitty cat! Nyanto! The Big Nyaruto Series adds the pink-haired kunoichi to the crew of cats. But don’t underestimate this kitty, she’s the glue that holds Team 7 together. – $26.24

My Hero Academia Backpack and Lunch Box

All Might Inspired Backpack: Heroes in training always need room for books and supplies when they’re on the go. With adjustable pockets, multiple compartments, and a place for your laptop, this backpack will propel your studying to Pro status! – $39.99

All Might Inspired Die-Cut Lunchbox: Inspired by The Symbol of Peace, this die-cut lunchbox is fully insulated and has a zipper closure. It can’t protect you, but it can keep your food the perfect temperature! – $15.99