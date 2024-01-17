An Anime Studio Founder Admits They Lost Most of Their Stomach Due to Stress

There is no denying how stressful the anime industry can be. Over the past decade, reports from animators and creators have only affirmed how hectic the job gets. From low pay to mandatory overtime, anime workers take quite the beating. And thanks to a new interview, we have learned the founder of J.C. Staff has lost more than half their stomach due to stress of the job.

The confession comes from Japan as Tomoyuki Miyata spoke with Animan about his work in anime. It was there the founder of J.C. Staff admitted his previous gig at Tatsunoko Production took on a toll on his health. After the studio's founder died, Miyata was one of several key workers keeping the ship afloat, and the stress gave him ulcers in his stomach. Sadly, the ulcers ended up requiring Miyata to part with two-thirds of his stomach.

"I was extremely busy around this time," Miyata explained in the interview, "and due to stress, I developed a stomach ulcer and had two-thirds of my stomach removed. I was back to work on the 10th day after surgery."

Continuing, the anime exec admitted he experienced more health issues than the loss of his stomach. "Next, I developed alopecia areata and had to paint it with a magic marker until it grew back. Then I developed acute hepatitis due to fatigue, developed jaundice, and had to be hospitalized."

According to Miyata, he continued to work and train new employees while in the hospital for hepatitis. Not even a slew of major illnesses could keep the worker off his game, and that is as terrifying as it is impressive. Nothing is more important than health, but Miyata's work at Tatsunoko Production made him shift priorities.

Clearly, Miyata went through hell while working, and it is a miracle the animator can still work in the field. From the removal of his stomach to hepatitis and hair loss, the artist experienced it all. We can only hope his work-life balance is in a better place these days. And in case it still needs saying, no job is worth losing half of your stomach for.

What do you make of this anime confession? And in case it still needs saying, no job is worth losing half of your stomach for.