Death Note: The Musical Reveals First Look at West End Run

It's here! After a long wait, Death Note: The Musical has done it. The award-winning adaptation has made its English premiere in Europe, and we have been given our first official look at the show's cast in character.

The stills, which were shared by What's on Stage, showcase plenty of scenes from Death Note: The Musical. The shots reveal how The London Palladium stage was done to bring one of Shonen Jump's top series to life. From Light to L and Misa, all of our leads from Death Note are here, and fans are admittedly curious about the vision.

As you can imagine, Death Note commands plenty of interest given its history, and this musical followed in those steps. When the play made its debut in Japan, Death Note: The Musical was a hit, and it went on to tour in South Korea. Now, London's West End has welcomed Death Note to its stage with a limited-time run. So far, reviews for the show seem positive, so here is to hoping Death Note: The Musical gets an extension down the line.

And of course, there is always Broadway to speak of. Death Note: The Musical has never be done in the Big Apple, but there are tons of anime fans stateside who'd love to see such a show!

If you are not familiar with this West End adaptation, Death Note: The Musical was Brough to life by Joaquin Pedro Valdes who played Light while L was overseen by Dean John-Wilson. Frances Mayli McCann played Misa, Adam Pascal played Ryuk, and Aimie Atkinson played Rem. Once the show's run at The London Palladium ends, Death Note: The Musical will take over the Lyric Theatre in September for a run, so you can still catch this English premiere.

As for Death Note itself, the hit series is easier to watch now than ever. The original anime is streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and even Crunchyroll. So for more details on the thriller show, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Light Yagami is an ace student with great prospects-and he's bored out of his mind. But all that changes when he finds the Death Note, a notebook dropped by a rogue Shinigami death god. Any human whose name is written in the notebook dies, and now Light has vowed to use the power of the Death Note to rid the world of evil. But when criminals begin dropping dead, the authorities send the legendary detective L to track down the killer. With L hot on his heels, will Light lose sight of his noble goal...or his life?"

What do you think about this Death Note revival? Do you want to see this musical adaptation yourself...?