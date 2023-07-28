Death Note Announces 20th Anniversary Exhibit

In Japan, a good number of anime franchises will often find themselves receiving real-life exhibits to highlight the series' art and impact on pop culture. Series including My Hero Academia, Berserk, Naruto, and many others have received tributes to their stories in the past and it looks like the players of Death Note are preparing to receive the same treatment. To help in celebrating the 20th anniversary of when Light Yagami discovered the supernatural notebook, the Death Note Exhibit is aiming to arrive in Japan this fall.

Death Note remains a legendary anime franchise in the medium to this day, despite its original anime adaptation coming to a close a number of years ago. Focusing on a high school student named Light who discovers a book that allows him to kill anyone he writes down within its pages, the series has seen a number of spin-offs and sequel stories emerge following the original manga's conclusion. While there has yet to be a new anime adaptation announced for the popular franchise, a live-action television series is in the works from the creators of Stranger Things for Netflix. It might be some time before we see the series arrive on the streaming service thanks to the Hollywood strikes, but it proves the popularity of Light's twisted tale.

Death Note 20th Anniversary Exhibit

Death Note's 20th Anniversary Exhibit will have original art from co-creator Takeshi Obata, while also offering plenty of merchandise for fans of the series. The Exhibit will first arrive at Tokyo's Space Galleria from September 8th to October 9th, making a return at Osaka's Space Gratus from November 10th to December 11th. Currently, there hasn't been word on this Exhibit making its way to North America but anime fans can dream.

While not a full series, Death Note did receive a sequel that focused on a new user of the enigmatic notebook. Unlike Light, the new holder of the book, Minoru Tanaka, wasn't looking to eliminate the evil from the world but was simply attempting to sell the Death Note to the highest bidder. Considering it is only one chapter, it might be tricky to see this story given an anime adaptation in the future.

Would you love to see this Death Note Exhibit make its way to North America in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Light Yagami.