Anime Universes Primed For Isekai Spin-Offs

The Isekai genre is becoming a big hit in the anime world, routinely following mundane stars from mundane worlds placed in a world far from their own. Next year, DC Comics' Suicide Squad is set to explore this storytelling style by releasing a series that sees Harley Quinn and her fellow Task Force X villains exploring a magical world. With the world of Dragon Ball getting its own Isekai that has yet to receive an anime adaptation, there are plenty of anime worlds that would work perfectly by seeing the Isekai style injected into their universes. Some of the biggest Isekai series that populate the anime world include the likes of Sword Art Online, Rising of The Shield Hero, Jobless Reincarnation, Uncle From Another World, and many more. When it comes to the Dragon Ball Isekai, the story focusing on the universe of the Z-Fighters sees a random Dragon Ball fan taking on the role of Yamcha. Attempting to use his knowledge of the series to better protect the world while inhabiting Yamcha's body, the protagonist is able to elevate the human fighter's power level to get the shonen heroes ready for the troubles that were on the way. Which anime world would you like to see investigated by Isekai? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Isekai.

My Hero Academia (Photo: Shueisha) In a world fit to bursting with super-powered heroes and villains, My Hero Academia is the perfect setting for an Isekai protagonist to find themselves a part of. The Isekai story could work on two levels depending on the premise, with the hero potentially receiving a powerful Quirk to fit right into Class 1-A or receiving weaker powers as they attempt to play catch-up with the likes of Midoriya, Bakugo, Shoto Todoroki, and more students at UA Academy. The shonen franchise by Kohei Horikoshi would work well as an Isekai as its world is anything but mundane. prevnext

Chainsaw Man (Photo: MAPPA) Far from the upbeat world of My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man's universe as an Isekai would be a nightmare for its protagonist. Denji might be a hilarious character but his world is anything but as it is fit to bursting with devils. Seeing a mundane protagonist attempting to navigate the supernatural world, and attempting to stay alive in a universe that is not made for humans, would make for some interesting storytelling. Seeing an Isekai protagonist bounce off Denji's aloofness, or step into the shoes of the Chainsaw Devil, would work extremely well for a new take on the bloody tale. prevnext

Jujutsu Kaisen (Photo: MAPPA) Speaking of supernatural stories, Jujutsu Kaisen has been one of the biggest returning anime of 2023. The second season has been one of the darkest arcs of the series, and of the year, so adding in some light Isekai storytelling might feel like a breath of fresh air for some anime fans. Jujutsu Tech's student body is filled with interesting, colorful characters that an Isekai character could bounce off of to create some hilarious interactions. Based on Jujustu Kaisen's track record, a potential Isekai hero better watch their backs. prevnext

One Piece (Photo: Toei Animation) Eiichiro Oda's shonen masterpiece is dying to receive an Isekai series, as Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story has been spending decades introducing countless colorful characters to the Grand Line. Imagining a normal person waking up in the ranks of Luffy's crew would be a hilarious twist on the Isekai genre. The Straw Hats often find themselves perplexed by their captain as much as they are threatened by enemy pirates and the World Government, making for a great entryway for an Isekai protagonist. There's a reason why One Piece has become such an anime-heavy hitter and seeing more spin-off series in this world is a good thing. prevnext

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (Photo: Naked & Famous) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is refreshingly strange for those who have followed the franchise from Hirohiko Araki, but we couldn't wrap our minds around an Isekai protagonist attempting to navigate any of the storylines. Even if a hero were to be dropped into the sections with Stands, Phantom Blood or Battle Tendency, there would be more than enough hilarious hijinks that could be portrayed when it comes to fighting off creatures of the night. Of course, it would also be hilarious to see a newcomer attempting to figure out how to operate a Stand at all. prevnext

Demon Slayer (Photo: ufotable) There's a reason why Demon Slayer has become one of the top-selling anime in a relatively short amount of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko's world has found a way to enrapture anime fans around the world, helping the shonen franchise to have the most successful film of any anime series. Holding something of a Feudal Japan aesthetic, an Isekai hero attempting to fight against demons, while also needing to go through the intense training that most Hashira are a part of, would make for an interesting story. prevnext

Attack on Titan (Photo: Wit) This would definitely be another dark entry for an Isekai series as Attack on Titan has been known for its brutality. Taking a mundane protagonist and placing them into the harsh world of the Scout Regiment would almost feel like a test of just how much a hero could go through and whether or not they could survive. Fighting alongside the likes of Eren, Armin, and Mikasa, an Isekai protagonist would have to do everything that they could to simply survive one adventure focusing on the Survey Corps. prevnext