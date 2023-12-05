The Dragon Ball Isekai Needs an Anime

Isekai has become a hot ticket item in the anime world. Typically, the genre focuses on a character transporting from their home of origin to a world fit to bursting with magic, mystery, and/or the supernatural. In an officially licensed story, Dragon Ball actually got in on the Isekai action by seeing a protagonist take on the role of Yamcha in a limited series. That Time I Got Reincarnated As Yamcha might only have three chapters, but it deserves to receive its own anime adaptation.

If you're unfamiliar with Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated As Yamcha, the manga spin-off series arrived in 2016 and released three chapters. The story followed a young Dragon Ball fan who accidentally slipped on a set of stairs and found himself reincarnated as Yamcha during the events of the original series. Realizing what is set to happen in the future of the shonen series, the fan immediately gets to work on training Yamcha's body so that he can become a force to be reckoned with. Little does the protagonist know, there's another character who has been taken over by a fan in the Isekai style.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Time For Yamcha To Hit The Anime Again

The original series by creator Dragongarow Lee didn't just have the traditional fights that made Dragon Ball popular, but it also thought outside of the box when it came to the typical set-up of the shonen series. The fan who took over Yamcha's body began to use his knowledge of Akira Toriyama's work to set the stage for the human fighter to be a much bigger part of the world. Hilariously, some of the methods saw the protagonist taking some shortcuts and using cheats in an effort to make Yamcha ready for the arrival of the Saiyans.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As Yamcha might not have enough material to warrant an anime series, but it would work quite well as a feature-length film. The shonen series is currently working on an original story that will arrive next year in Dragon Ball Daima, so Toei Animation isn't afraid to venture off the beaten path when it comes to creating original works. While not written by Akira Toriyama like Daima, the Yamcha-centric isekai is worthy of animation.

Do you want to see the Dragon Ball Isekai animated? Which character should an Isekai protagonist jump into from the shonen series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.