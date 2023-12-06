DC's Suicide Squad Isekai: Joker and Harley Quinn Voice Actors React to Joining New Anime

DC Comics' Suicide Squad are making their official anime debut next year, and the voice cast behind the series has shared their first thoughts about joining the new Suicide Squad Isekai anime! Isekai is currently one of the most popular subgenres in anime, manga, and light novels in recent years, and fans have seen all kinds of wild characters make their jumps to another world. But now DC Comics' rogues super group will be the next to do it as the deadly Suicide Squad team will be launched into a new fantasy world of their own in a brand new anime coming next year.

Scheduled for a release in 2024, Suicide Squad Isekai will be showing off new versions of the famous DC Comics characters. They will be voiced by some heavy hitters in the anime industry, and the voice actors for Harley Quinn and The Joker shared their reaction to the new project in a press release celebrating the anime's latest update. First is the reaction from Anna Nagase (Riko Amanai in Jujutsu Kaisen), who will be voicing Harley Quinn in the new series.

(Photo: Warner Bros. Japan)

Suicide Squad Isekai Cast Reacts to New Anime

"Hello! I'm Anna Nagase, voice of Harley Quinn. Suicide Squad ISEKAI is happening for real!!!!!," Nagase began. "I never believed I would be voicing a character as iconic as Harley Quinn. You never know what life has in store for you. Harley is a cute girl full of love for her puddin' (the Joker). Everything she does is for her puddin' and that doesn't waver even when she lands herself in ISEKAI.With all the tenderness and pure love in my heart, I will do my best to cause havoc with my acting! Please look forward to it!" Next is Yuichiro Umehara (Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer), who is the new Joker.

"I'm honored to be playing the role of the Joker, a character so well-known by the world," Umehara began. At first, I was worried about how to voice the Joker at first – a character that has been played by so many people, but there have been many different images of the Joker portrayed in many different works, so I decided to play the Joker as I saw fit this time. As a results, I really enjoyed the recording session in the end.Before working on this anime, I watched movies such as 'The Suicide Squad' and 'The Dark Knight' trilogy."

Elaborating further, Umehara stated, "I have not been exposed to DC Comics' works in the past, so it was a new experience for me and a chance to learn about a new world. This anime is set in an alternative world or ISEKAI, a setting unique to today's animation, and the villains who run amok as they please are a delightful sight to behold. I played the voice of the Joker in this world while keeping that in mind. I hope you will enjoy the anime when it comes out."

