DC's Suicide Squad Isekai Release Window, Synopsis Revealed

DC's Suicide Squad is going to be making their anime debut with a brand new fantasy series, and Suicide Squad Isekai has announced when it will be hitting with the first tease of the new story! Suicide Squad Isekai will be taking the DC Comics rogues and putting them into a wild situation. Though it's going to be brand new to them, it's not the case for anime fans as Isekai remain one of the biggest subgenres in recent years. But soon fans will get to see a new spin on them with Suicide Squad Isekai scheduled for a release in 2024.

With a global release planned for some time in 2024, Warner Bros. Japan has revealed a ton of new details about what to expect for Suicide Squad Isekai. Confirming that the cast will be led by the likes of Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, and Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Warner Bros. Japan teases Suicide Squad Isekai's story with the following synopsis.

Suicide Squad Isekai Story Revealed

"In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an 'ISEKAI'!

With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there's no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife! Can Harley Quinn and her crew conquer this perilous ISEKAI realm?! Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the 'Suicide Squad' as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure!"

Eri Osada will be directing Suicide Squad Isekai for WIT Studio, Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara will be writing the scripts, Akira Amano will be providing drafts for each of the characters, Naoto Hosoda will be finalizing the character designs, Kenichiro Suehiro will be composing the music, and Shinya Tsuuoka will be serving as producer for Warner Bros. Japan.

