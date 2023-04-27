MAPPA Founder Says China Could Take Over Anime Under One Condition

These days, anime and manga are breaking records when it comes to sales, but not everyone is impressed with their rise. For some like Masao Maruyama, there is more reason to be worried about the anime industry's place in Japan than anything else. After all, the founder of MAPPA and Madhouse said in a recent interview with AFP News that China could overtake the industry under one condition.

Speaking about the long-term projection for anime, Maruyama says studios are playing it too safe with their commercialization standards. The animator says the industry in Japan is banking heavily on commercial genres such as those with cute girls or isekai twists. As such, the studio founder says the anime industry "fails to outshine" works in global counterparts like America and France.

And to make things worse, Maruyama says the actual art of animation is beginning to suffer in Japan. "In Japan, people are no longer trained in animation," the executive shared. "The only reason China hasn't quite caught up with Japan yet is because of a bunch of restrictions imposed on free expression there. If more freedom is unleashed, Japan will be overtaken in no time.

Looking at China, the nation has a wild variety of styles when it comes to anime and animation. From hand-drawn work to CG action, talent there can do it all. The one thing holding back Chinese creators from being able to fully express their craft is censorship. It is no secret that China has a robust system in place for censoring content that comes into the country and outside of it. Maruyama says this blockade has kept the anime industry in Japan's control but that could change if the organization doesn't start thinking outside of the box.

"Creating works is all about challenging yourself to do something new, regardless of what you said in the past," the director stated. "That makes you selfish in a way, and it's a trait I've inherited in its purest form."

Of course, there are most definitely studios and series pushing boundaries in anime. Studio MAPPA broke the mold last year by foregoing a full production committee while producing Chainsaw Man, and that is just the start. Original titles like Lycoris Recoil have become hits while lesser-known studios are on the rise thanks to shows such as Oshi no Ko. With anime now on the global stage, all eyes are on what the industry will do next, and you can bet talented creators from Japan and China will come together to create that future.

What do you think about this animator's take on anime moving forward? Could China take over the industry? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – Anime Hunch