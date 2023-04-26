Studio Trigger Just Dropped One of Anime's Best Sport Matches Ever

There are few studios in anime today that have a reputation like Studio Trigger. Since its development, the company has pushed the boundaries of animation and art with its releases. From full-blown shows to films and commercials, Studio Trigger does it all. And now, the studio just dropped one of anime's most intense sport matches to date with help from an upcoming Nintendo Switch title.

The update comes from Nintendo as the company shared a new promo for Omega Strikers, an upcoming free-to-play sports game coming to the Switch console. It turns out Studio Trigger was brought on to create a cinematic opening for the game. As you can see below, the Omega Strikers promo is absurdly gorgeous, and it manages to distill a slew of characters in less than two minutes.

Time to strike it down and hype up the crowd! Watch the Omega Strikers cinematic music trailer—produced by @trigger_inc—coming April 27 to Nintendo Switch.



Pre-order today: https://t.co/mJslfg0WHk pic.twitter.com/Y6AhVaWVpt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 24, 2023

As you can see, the Omega Strikers update showcases a slew of characters as they gear up for their games. It seems the Switch title will include many of these colorful characters as players try to score soccer goals all while using weapons against their opponents. Omega Strikers is definitely a new kind of contact sport, and Studio Trigger's frantic pacing suits the game perfectly.

From its choreography to its transitions, this anime intro is perfection, and it feels like it should be introducing a full-blown anime. In fact, we better start a petition to have Studio Trigger tackle an Omega Striker anime. This promo is way more fun than it has a right to be, and I need a lot more where it came from.

Sadly, this opening is a standalone, but fans will be able to check out Omega Strikers in full soon. The action sports title will launch on the Nintendo Switch starting April 27th. The game is also heading to Xbox, Microsoft Windows, iOS, Android, and PlayStation. If you want to know more about the game, you can check out its official description below for all the details:

"Smash opponents off the arena and score goals in this lightning-fast 3v3 footbrawler. Sling slimes, toss tofu, and rocket boost to victory as one of 15+ stylish Strikers. Squad up with friends and outplay your rivals to become an Omega Striker. Omega Strikers has an ever-growing roster of unique and powerful Strikers, each of which can be unlocked through normal play. 3v3 ranked, normals, Quick Play, and custom lobbies are available from day one, with more maps and modes planned."

What do you think about Studio Trigger's addition to Omega Strikers? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.