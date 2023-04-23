Toei Animation Report Highlights Anime's International Reach

Anime fans might have noticed a greater reach of anime licenses and productions in the last few years, and a new report from Toei seems to indicate that this will continue even further as it highlights anime's international reach across the world! Toei has released a special broadcast of their projected future plans for the next ten years, and across their multiple avenues, one of the things fans can expect to see from this next era of the company is more international anime releases. Their hope is to expand their reach and get a new foothold with a new generation of growing audiences internationally.

One of the major strategies for the next ten years of their company is for Toei to increase the number of projects that get an overseas release. As international audiences make up an increasing amount of sales for their projects, their goal is that it will fuel further projects domestically and internationally such as the American productions of franchises like Power Rangers, Knights of the Zodiac, and more. As for anime, it's becoming clear to Toei that overseas sales are making up a larger number of their overall projections.

What's Next for Toei?

One of the notable projections Toei has for the next ten years is increasing their sales overseas. While now it accounts for a projected 30% of the current amount of sales Toei has in Japan, they're hoping that it increases to about 50% of the sales seen in Japan by 2033. This further highlights their plans to not only expand the various releases for their anime projects, but their live-action efforts as well. It only makes sense considering the greater success Toei has been experiencing internationally in the last few years especially.

Notably examples include both Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and One Piece Film: Red. The both of these movies made their way across theaters around the world last year and have subsequently become not only some of the most successful movies in each of their relative franchises, but also some of the most financially successful feature films in Toei Animation's history. Hopefully, this means that fans will be able to see even more of Toei's efforts get an international release. Maybe even for their franchises that normally get left behind like Kamen Rider?

