Anime Asserts Its Theatrical Power With Special CinemaCon Showing

When it comes to anime, the industry feels like it has moved away from the kids' table. In the '90s, shows like Pokemon and Dragon Ball were framed as go-to titles for kids, but the industry was never that restricted. Across Asia, anime had a diverse home with fans of all ages, and now that truth is being realized in the West. These days, anime is bigger than ever, and it seems like the medium is ready to make its stand at the box office known.

This week, fans were treated to this bold move courtesy of CinemaCon. The annual event gathers movie insiders and theater operators to showcase what's coming down the pipe. It was there Sony brought Crunchyroll to the stage, and the team there highlighted the power of anime at the box office.

"Anime fans are an incredibly diverse audience. They don't age out. Their fandom endures. They are everywhere around you. Their influence is only going to get better. Anime is not coming. Anime is already here," Crunchyroll shared during its presentation.

Of course, the streaming service went on to expand on that assertion. Backed by Sony Entertainment, theaters have been more willing to host Crunchyroll releases in theaters. Funimation often partnered with distributors like Fathom to get the job done, but with Sony's help, Crunchyroll has taken box office hauls to the next level. Since 2020, anime films have earned $217 million at the domestic box office compared to the $59.7 million earned between 2015 and 2019. This kind of success is unprecedented for foreign features, and it has quite the range. From Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train to The Boy and the Heron, anime fans are willing to back movies in theaters, and that puts money back into Hollywood.

Of course, there are more anime movies on the horizon. Spy x Family Code: White is next up to bat under Crunchyroll. From Haikyu to Blue Lock and more, anime's streaming successes have positioned the industry for box office highs, and Crunchyroll is ready to make theater operators listen.

