Kung-Fu Panda Exec Says Hollywood Is At a Loss About Anime's Successes

When it comes to animation in America, things are never simple. For decades, the medium has trended to kids thanks to hits like Paw Patrol and The Powerpuff Girls. However, in the past 20 years, a shift has been happening with consumers. Animation is being demanded by older audiences, and anime has filled their appetite. The industry has become a huge player in the entertainment landscape globally, and in a recent chat, an executive on Kung-Fu Panda 4 admits Hollywood isn't sure how to handle the shift.

The confession comes from Stephanie Stine as the Kung-Fu Panda 4 co-director did a Q&A on Discord with fans. When asked about the shift in America's taste for animation, Stine said they love seeing more serious stories animated, but executives in Hollywood are still at a loss.

"I freaking love it!! Especially since so many audiences these days have grown up on more mature stories everywhere. I think in most bookstores for example, the manga/anime section takes up a majority of the floor space. But here's the catch: a lot of people in charge of the finances of making a movie think that audiences don't like these kinds of stories," she shared.

"I'm not sure why. Every time I've talked to an executive, they've told me that yes they totally see the influence and impact anime has had on the world. But no we will not do that. It's the highest of miracles to me that Spider-Verse was made in America."

Hollywood is a fickle beast that early adopts some trends while leaving other lucrative industries behind. In the case of anime, it has fallen into the latter category. The industry was seen as niche decades ago, but thanks to the Internet, anime has become incredibly accessible. The industry commands an impressive (and lucrative) fandom across the globe, and its profits show. In the domestic box office, titles like Demon Slayer and My Hero Academia have made bank. So hopefully, Hollywood gets its act together on anime ASAP.

