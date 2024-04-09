Dragon Ball: It's Time the Anime Revisited the Original Super Saiyan God

Dragon Ball has gone on far too long without fully explaining the Legend of the original Super Saiyan God. It's time for the anime to fix that.

Dragon Ball has left quite a few story threads dangling during its run, but one thread the anime series definitely needs to pick back up, it's the legend of the Super Saiyan God.

At this point, Dragon Ball Super has established Goku's red-haired Super Saiyan God form as one of many powerups Goku and/or Vegeta have ascended to during DBS' run. However, the original mythos for the Super Saiyan God tied back to Dragon Ball Z's original Super Saiyan mythos. That's a major piece of backstory to Goku and his powerups that Dragon Ball has never answered – but it needs to.

Who Is Dragon Ball's Super Saiyan God?

(Photo: Toei Animation)

There's one figure tied to the legend of both the Super Saiyan and the Super Saiyan God, and that is Yamoshi. There will be a lot of Dragon Ball fans who don't even recognize the name – but will likely get the context for who Yamoshi is.

According to canon, Yamoshi was a uniquely righteous and heroic ancient Saiyan, who existed long before the Saiyan race settled on Planet Vegeta. Yamoshi united with five of his friends and went to war against the malevolent warmongering Saiyans; when Yamoshi was pushed past his limits in battle, he transformed into the very first golden-haired Super Saiyan. Even with this unheralded power, Yamoshi couldn't maintain his energy long enough to win the battle and died. However, Yamoshi's spirit continued on, looking to inhabit a new host who could become a Super Saiyan God savior. Unlocking that power required a ritual to channel the spirits of six pure-hearted Saiyans (like Yamoshi and his comrades) – a ritual that Goku and Z-Fighters completed, in order to unlock the Super Saiyan God power in Goku so that he could battle God of Destruction Lord Beerus, who feared the prophecy of the Legendary Super Saiyan.

Why Dragon Ball Needs To Explain The Super Saiyan God Legend

(Photo: Toei Animation)

To say it plainy: Dragon Ball has been really murky with this pivotal piece of its lore. Dragon Ball Super has only deepened Goku's significance as a Saiyan with the potential to master the biggest divine powers (Ultra Instinct); the same is true about Goku's bloodline connection to the Righteous Saiyans. A recent Dagon Ball Super story arc revealed that Goku's father Bardock once took a stand like Yamoshi against the evil Saiyans (and Freeza Force) of his day, so Dragon Ball needs to pull it all together into one big mythos of Saiyan heroism unlocking godly power – while also helping to explain Broly's LSSJ power and Gohan's Beast form along the way.

Once Dragon Ball's Saiyan powers have been streamlined into a cohesive mythos, it opens so many new doors for where Goku and co. can take their power; how characters like the heroic Saiyans of Universe 6 unlock their legendary powers (see: Kale and Caulifla) and so much more!

Dragon Ball anime continues this year with Dragon Ball Daima this year.