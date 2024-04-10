Fairy Tail: Lucy VA Is Ready For the Anime's Big Comeback

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is on the horizon at long last. It was announced last year that the sequel series was eyeing an anime, and the adaptation is on its way. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest was go live under J.C. Staff this July, and now, the voice actor behind Lucy Heartfilia is weighing in on the comeback.

Taking to social media, the actress behind Lucy posted a message to Fairy Tail fans ahead of the anime comeback. It was there Aya Hirano revealed the show's cast was excited to return for this sequel, and she's eager to see how this new era of Fairy Tail pans out.

"Ever since the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime was announced, I've been looking forward to it! Finally, everyone can see Natsu and his friends' new adventures. It's been awhile since the anime ended, but once dubbing began [on this], the guild came back to life with teamwork backing it. I feel like I've come home. Please watch over this evolution of Fairy Tail," Hirano wrote.

Of course, the actress is no stranger to Fairy Tail. Hirano joined the anime's team in October 2009 when A-1 Pictures began the series. Over the years, Hirano has stayed by Lucy's side as Fairy Tail has posted two additional series. Now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is on the horizon, so you can bet Hirano will bring her top game this J.C. Staff title.

If you are not familiar with this new Fairy Tail series, the sequel is ongoing under the care of series creator Hiro Mashima. While they oversee the sequel's story, artist Atsuo Ueda takes care of all the illustrations. The sequel, which began in July 2018, has 17 volumes under its belt to date. So for those wanting to know more about Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole FAIRY TAIL guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest"-- a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the oldest guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy...and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you think about this Fairy Tail update?