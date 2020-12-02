The New York Times Includes an Anime on Its List of Top Shows in 2020

✖

Television has become a rock for many this year as the pandemic has put a pause on movies around the world. With major releases being delayed, fans have been forced to turn to TV as a means of escape during quarantine. Of course, all shows are not made equally, so several shined in 2020 as critical darlings. And according to the team at the New York Times, a very special anime made its cut for one of this year's best shows overall.

As it turns out, the critics at the New York Times felt it was time to honor Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken. The anime made its debut earlier this year to fanfare from viewers and insiders alike. Now, the series is being counted as one of the Best Shows of 2020 according to the New York Times. This accolade is just the latest given to Eizouken since its debut, and the heralded paper did not shy away from praising the quirky romp.

"Woven into the let’s-put-on-a-show story line is one of the best renderings of the creative process I’ve seen on TV (with special meta-attention to the exhausting labor of animation) and an affecting theme of discovering identity through art. This is a giddy flying robot of a story, and it’s worth letting it scoop you up and rocket you away," the New York Time writes about the series.

If you are unfamiliar with Eizouken, the show is a must-watch for any fans of animation. The show follows three girls in high school as they labor over their own animated short. Each girl specializes in different aspects of their short, and they must navigate a grueling creation process to bring the anime of their dreams to life. You can stream the entire series over on Crunchyroll now if you'd like to see what you're missing out on with this top-rated show!

