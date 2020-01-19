Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken is Anime’s Newest Viral Hit

Following the critically successful releases of Devilman Crybaby and Ride Your Wave (which will finally be getting an official English language release later this year), fans have been wondering what prominent director Masaaki Yuasa would be working on next. Surprisingly, his newest directed project for Science SARU has debuted as part of the packed Winter 2020 anime season. The anime adaptation of Sumito Owara’s Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! has already struck a chord with fans as its creative spirit has sparked all kinds of imaginative energy. Naturally, it’s resulted in some fun memes.

The series as a whole is already being poised as one of the top anime of 2020 overall with only a few episodes in, but while there will be debate surrounding this title, there’s no debate about how great its opening theme is! The opening theme is titled “Easy Breezy” as performed by the rap duo Chelmico, but it’s not just the song that’s getting traction.

The chaotic and controlled energy of this upbeat song combined with the wild energy of Eizouken has sparked a whole new wave of viral hits that have taken this sequence to whole new levels. As the series continues, we’re all probably going to want to keep an eye out for way more fun things to come out of it!

Have you seen Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! yet? Will it go down as the top anime of the year? Read on to see how fans are editing the opening, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You could even talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

