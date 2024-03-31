Anime Streaming Is About to Get More Expensive

When it comes to anime, streaming has changed the game. The medium was once hard to get a hand on outside of Japan, but tech has turned the tides. These days, anime is bigger than ever outside of Japan, and services like Crunchyroll have put the medium on the spot. But thanks to a new note from HIDIVE, we have learned anime streaming isa about to get pricier.

The update comes from HIDIVE as the company alerted users on its website and via email about a price increase. It seems the site's subscription is going to go up a dollar. So thankfully, the price push will not break the bank for users.

"We wanted to let you know about upcoming changes to your subscription. In order to continue delivering the best dubs, subs, simulcasts, uncut anime, and more, we are changing the price of HIDIVE subscriptions. As an existing subscriber, your new rate of $5.99/month (plus applicable taxes) will be reflected on your next billing cycle on or after April 29, 2024. Thank you for being a valued HIDIVE subscriber, we appreciate the opportunity to bring you the best anime content and viewing experience," the email reads.

As you can see, HIDVE is upping its subscription price, but the cost increase isn't bad at all. Plus, the subscription price is still more affordable than most others. For instance, Crunchyroll has different subscription tiers with pricing starting at $7.99 with the most expensive knocking at $14.99. Other streaming services like Netflix start at $6.99 with ads involved while others like Disney+ and Hulu bundle for a higher price. So in the grand scheme of things, HIDIVE is a solid deal given its top-tier titles like Oshi No Ko. Not long ago, the service confirmed it will stream Oshi No Ko season two exclusively, and the service has plenty more hits to stream like Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night.

