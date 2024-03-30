Deadpool's New Comic Hilariously References Chainsaw Man

Wade Wilson is set to have a big 2024, as Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters this year as the only entry from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The silver screen isn't the only place where the Merc With A Mouth's story is being told, as Marvel Comics are preparing to give Deadpool a new comic series shortly. In the first issue of this new storyline, Wade takes the chance to pay homage to the story of Chainsaw Man by recreating a pivotal scene.

Deadpool might not have been given his only anime series as of yet, but he has had an unexpected anime crossover in the past that many are still shocked by to this day. Deadpool: Samurai was the first manga led by the Merc With A Mouth, and saw Wade Wilson not only experiencing a new adventure but teaming up with one of the biggest shonen characters around. In fighting against the Mad Titan Thanos, Deadpool fought side-by-side with My Hero Academia's All Might, creating a major crossover between the worlds of North American comic books and Japan's manga. As of yet, this manga has yet to be confirmed for an anime adaptation, though it would make for an amazing television series.

Deadpool Kon

Things have been changing in the life of Wade Wilson in the Marvel comics, with a big addition to his life being the symbiotic dog named "Princess". Born from Deadpool and the Carnage symbiote, the preview sees Wade recreating the "Kon" symbol from Chainsaw Man used by Aki to summon the Fox Devil. The new series is helmed by writer Cody Ziglar and artist Roge Antonio, and is set to hit the stands on April 3rd.

Here's how Marvel describes the upcoming Deadpool series arriving next week, "A NEW ERA FOR THE MERC WITH A MOUTH, AND A GUN, AND A SWORD… Cody Ziglar (MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN) has a wild ride planned for the Merc with the mouth! Introducing a terrifying new villain who won't stop until he catches Wade in his DEATH GRIP. But all work and no play makes Deadpool a very dead boy!"

