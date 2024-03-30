Spice and Wolf Reboot Debuts Opening: Watch

Spice & wolf will be making a massive comeback with a brand new anime series this Spring, and Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf has debuted the new anime's opening ahead of the series' premiere! Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is going to be a brand new take on the classic light novel series from Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura in celebration of the franchise's 15th anniversary. While the classic anime adaptation left off with a potential path for the future, this new series will be carving out a whole new journey for itself from the very beginning.

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be making its big premiere in just a couple of days as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and the anime is commemorating its upcoming debut with the early release of its new opening! Hyping up the upcoming anime's premiere, Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf has released the opening sequence for "Tabi no Yukue" as performed by Hana Hope. You can check out the remake's opening theme below:

How to Watch Spice and Wolf 2024

Spice & wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be premiering on April 1st as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule. Scheduled to run for two consecutive cours of episodes, Takeo Takehashi will be returning from the original anime to serve as chief director for studio Passione, Hijiri Sanpei will be serving as director, Kevin Penkin will be composing the music, and ENISHIYA will be producing the new anime. Three major stars from the original anime are set to return with Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence, Ami Koshimnizu as Holo, and Mai Nakahara as Norah Arendt previously announced.

Crunchyroll will be streaming the new series alongside its debut in Japan, and teases what to expect from the new Spice & Wolf anime series as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

