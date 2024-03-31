Konosuba and Other Spring Anime Hit With Rare Episode Leak

These days, there is no way you can overlook the way media is leaked online. From full-blown films to video games and more, the Internet has become a sleuthing playground for data miners. Manga readers know this truth well as the industry has been plagued by leaks for years. For the most part, the anime industry has avoided such blowback, but that changed this week as Konosuba and several other series were hit by rare leaks.

The situation surfaced on social media as netizens began sharing the illicit episodes. Allegedly, the first episode of Konosuba season three has surfaced online, and it is not alone in this leak. Taking to social media, netizens have listed the torrent leaks they've found for other series, and they include The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases, God's Game We Play, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, and more.

Of course, it goes without saying leaked content is never worth celebrating unless you are Deadpool. The unapproved releases of content can gum up further releases for streaming services, production studios, and more. At this time, there is no definite word on how these episodes leaked ahead of their spring launch. Some data miners on X (Twitter) are placing the blame on outdated Funimation servers as they're preparing to merge with Crunchyroll. But for now, well – the leak has little direction.

Luckily, it seems most fans are waiting to tune into Konosuba and the like on their actual premiere dates. The impacted shows are all slated to go live during the spring anime season. The cour goes live on April 1st, so all eyes are on what this new season holds for anime. You will be able to tune into the titles over on Crunchyroll. So if you want to show support to anime streaming, now is the time to band together.

Which spring series are you most excited to binge this year? Is Konosuba on your list? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!