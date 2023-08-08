Aniplex Online Festival 2023 Announced

Aniplex Online Festival will return this fall as the event has announced its next big event for the anime world.

Aniplex has been a fixture in the anime world since the animation studio first hit the scene in 1995. Gaining quite a foothold in the medium, the company first began an online festival in the face of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, releasing quite a bit of news when it comes to some of its biggest series. Now, Aniplex has announced that Aniplex Online Festival 2023 will arrive this fall and has confirmed that quite a few anime franchises will drop some bombshells as a part of the event.

Luckily, Aniplex has confirmed that the upcoming festival, which will take place on September 10th next month, will be streamed in both English and Japanese. With anime and manga continuing to gain some serious popularity over the world, the Aniplex Online Fest is looking to capitalize by shining a spotlight on some of the company's biggest and brightest in the medium. So far, the following franchises have been confirmed to be a part of the online event:

Blue Exorcist

Black Butler

Solo Leveling

My New Boss Is Goofy

ATRI: My Dear Moments

16bit Sensation: Another Layer

A Returner's Magic Should Be Special

Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid

The Elusive Samurai

Delico's Nursery

Heat the Pig Liver

Hypnosis Mic-Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima+

The Concierge at Hokkyoku Department Store

Demon Lord 2099

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

The Demon Prince of Momochi House

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising

Rurouni Kenshin

UniteUp!

Aniplex Online Fest 2023 – An Online Extravaganza

Much like last year's event, Aniplex's Online festival will include musical acts such as Taiiku Okazaki, KANA-BOON, Shoko Nakagawa, Philosophy no Dance, and more. The event will also see quite a few voice actors making appearances to help spread the word about the anime franchises that they are a part of. Aniplex Online Fest will concurrently take place with an in-person event at Zepp DiverCity Tokyo, for those who are looking to attend.

Aniplex Online Fest is back this year! The event is scheduled for September 10!



✨More: https://t.co/8V2mBBXpBV pic.twitter.com/2XUzLUUqkp — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) August 8, 2023

The voice actors that will be in attendance for this online event include Hikaru Akao, Takeo Otsuka, Kaito Ishikawa, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Natsumi Kawaida, Tomori Kusunoki, Reiji Kawashima, Chiaki Kobayashi, Soma Saito, Yurika Kubo, Rie Takahashi, Asami Seto, Genta Nakamura, Taito BanKotaro Nishiyama, Jun Fukuyama, Asaki Yuikawa, and Takuma Terashima.

What do you think is the biggest anime convention each year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Aniplex.