Aniplex Online Fest Virtual Event Returning This July

Aniplex has announced that their online event, Aniplex Online Fest, will be making its return this July! The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic shook a lot of things up last year, and that was no more true than with the changes necessitated for the convention circuit. A lot of the major presentations and conventions had moved to completely virtual venues, and this included the very first Aniplex Online Fest that kicked off last Summer. This event showed off many of the projects Aniplex had in the works, and now fans will be able to celebrate these projects virtually once again.

Aniplex has announced that Aniplex Online Fest 2021 will be taking place on Saturday, July 3rd. Running from 6PM to midnight (PDT), this virtual event will be streaming worldwide and will be completely viewable for free through YouTube. This will feature a line up highlighting upcoming new project such as Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night and more.

Dive into the world of anime when Aniplex Online Fest returns July 3rd PDT! Find out the latest news from your favorite shows and live performances by musical artists online for free! #AOF2021 pic.twitter.com/E3JcM9ABtW — Aniplex of America (@aniplexUSA) May 28, 2021

The full programming line-up has yet to be revealed for Aniplex Online Fest 2021 as of this writing, but Aniplex has confirmed the first round of featured projects include the aforementioned Sword Art Online film alongside Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time Solomon, and Puella Magi Madoka Magica 10th Anniversary Project x Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story. Aniplex has a number of major projects coming in the immediate future, so this will definitely be an event fans will want to keep an eye on.

There are still several unknown details just about these first additions to the line up all of their own (especially when factoring in potential international release plans for each of these new film projects), but there are still others that are shrouded in mystery that will hopefully be announced to be a part of the upcoming virtual event as well!

What do you think? Will you be tuning into Aniplex Online Fest 2021 later this Summer? Did you check out the virtual event last year? If so, how was your experience? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!