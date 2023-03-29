Ayakashi Triangle Announces Comeback After Hiatus

The coronavirus pandemic caused the world to stand still for quite some time, and the anime world was no different. To this day, a number of anime projects including Uncle From Another World and Nier: Automata have had to be delayed in the face of production problems caused by COVID-19. Luckily, a major anime has revealed when it will return as Ayakashi Triangle is set to come back this summer according to creators.

The Ayaykashi Triangle manga falls under the shonen banner, with the story of Matsuri and Suzu printed in Weekly Shonen Jump starting in 2020. Earlier this year, the Ayakashi Triangle anime arrived with its first episode in January from Studio Connect. With the manga continuing to print new chapters to this day, there is plenty of material for future seasons to cover should they be given the green light.

Ayakashi Triangle Returns

The Ayakashi Triangle Production Committee shared an update when it came to the return of the anime adaptation, thanking fans for their patience prior to its comeback this summer, "Thank you for your continued support of the TV anime "Ayakashi Triangle". Due to unforeseen circumstances, the broadcast of all twelve episodes, which was scheduled to be broadcast from January 2023, was broadcast up to the sixth episode. Regarding this matter, it has been decided that from July 2023, each broadcasting station will broadcast episodes 1 to 12.

We apologize for causing concern to the fans who are looking forward to the work, but all the production staff is working hard to deliver the work to everyone, so please wait until then. Details of the broadcast date and time from July 2023 will be announced again on the official anime website and official Twitter. Thank you for your understanding."

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the story of Ayakashi Triangle, the official description of the manga from creator Kentaro Yabuki reads as such, "Teenager Kazamaki Matsuri has long been part of an elite force of ninja exorcists, tasked with fighting malicious ayakashi spirits who threaten Japan–especially those after his childhood friend, the spirit medium Kanade Suzu. As he fiercely protects her, and his relationship with her blooms from friendship into something more, a powerful cat ayakashi vows to get between the lovebirds: by casting a forbidden spell that turns Matsuri into a woman! With no apparent way to undo the spell, Matsuri must continue battling ayakashi–and go back to school–in this new feminine body until he can find a way to turn back."

Via Ayakashi Triangle Official Website