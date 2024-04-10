Arcane Season 2 Finale Will Be "Devastating", Says Star

Netflix has its fair share of hits, and in the past decade, the streaming service has leaned into its animated originals. From impressive films to miniseries and more, Netflix has a soft spot for animation that shows. Shows like Castlevania resonated with subscribers since day one, and in 2021, Arcane came on to the scene. The TV show was quickly praised as one of the best animated titles at Netflix, and now its star is telling fans to prepare themselves for season two.

The conversation comes courtesy of TechRadar as the publication spoke with Ella Purnell. The actress was able to chat about their work on Amazon's Fallout, but before the chat ended, the actress made sure to nod Arcane season two ahead of its launch.

And spoiler alert! It sounds like the finale of Arcane season two is going to make everyone cry.

"Oh man, I'm trying to remember [season one] because it was over two years ago," Purnell shared. "I actually just went back into the studio to complete some ADR for the season 2 finale – and I cried. So, I think other people will cry, too. It's devastating, and nobody will feel good after watching it."

Upon its releasee, Arcane season one was praised by fans and critics for its emotional story as well as its impressive art style. The team at Fortiche put its all into the series, and Riot Games was quick to support a season two order with Netflix. At first, season two was expected to release shortly after Arcane season one closed, but concessions were made behind the scenes. In order to keep the show's quality top tier, Arcane pushed back its return to November 2024, so the show will be back before long.

If you are not familiar with Arcane, you can check out season one on Netflix right now. For more info on the League of Legends series, you can read the official synopsis of Arcane here: "Set in Utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, the story follows the origins of two iconic League Of Legends champions and the power that will tear them apart. The delicate balance between the rich city of Piltover and the seedy underbelly of Zaun."

What do you think about this Arcane update? Are you excited for season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!