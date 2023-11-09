Arcane Season 2 Release Window Announced

Are you ready for more Arcane? If so, then you are living in the right era. After a hit launch with season one, Arcane season two is on the horizon at last. Today, Netflix has revealed when Arcane will make its big comeback, and it turns out the show will be back in a year's time.

According to the streaming service, Arcane season two will be released in November 2024. We have no firm date for its launch, but we do know it will be about a year until the series returns. Riot Games is overseeing the series with Fortiche, an animation studio based out of France. So if you loved the show's first season, this upcoming premiere should bring you even more goodness.

If you are not familiar with Arcane, you should know the animated series debuted in November 2021 under creators Christian Lake and Alex Yee. The show is set in the world of League of Legends, and it tells the story of two sisters named Jinx and Vi. You can binge all of Arcane season one right now on Netflix, and we definitely suggest giving it a go.

After all, Arcane launched to universal acclaim a few years back. From its animation to its dialogue and complex world, Arcane had it all. At the time of its release, Arcane set a record at Netflix's for having the highest-rated show within a week of its launch. Arcane went on to win a Primetime Emmy Award and Annie Award for its animated prowess. So of course, expectations for Arcane season two are high.

Want to know more about Arcane? No sweat! You can read up on the hit show's official synopsis below for all the details:

"Amidst the escalating unrest between the rich, utopian city of Piltover and its seedy, oppressed underbelly of Zaun, sisters Vi and Jinx find themselves on opposing sides of a brewing conflict over clashing convictions and arcane technologies."

What do you think about this big update on Arcane season two? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!