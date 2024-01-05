Arcane Season 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

It's been a long while since Arcane's first season launched, but season two is on the way with a new trailer to tide fans over.

League of Legends has been a big part of the gaming world for quite some time, and Netflix got in on the world by creating its own animated series in Arcane. Focusing on the early lives of game characters Jinx and Vi, the beautiful series was able to get quite a bit of acclaim from both critics and fans alike, with many stating that it was one of the best series of 2021. Now, with the second season set to arrive this November, a new trailer is hinting at a dark comeback for the series.

Arcane's first season was able to win a Primetime Emmy Award, going to show how the series became a favorite amongst viewers who witnessed the energetic first season. Of course, many fans have been waiting for quite some time to see season two, as the first season finale ended on a giant cliffhanger where the world of Arcane might be changed forever. With the arrival of this second-season trailer, it seems that things are going to take an even darker turn if the new footage is any indication.

Arcane Season 2 Trailer

In a previous statement, the CEO of Riot Games, Nicolo Laurent, broke down why it took quite so long to have the second season arrive, "It is not ready yet and there [are] two reasons for that. One, you want the quality. We just don't want to rush and so that takes time. So that's the good reason. The bad reason is, honestly, we didn't know if Season 1 was going to be a success so we didn't start Season 2 until [later]. If I had known, we could have started Season 2 way earlier. But we didn't know so we waited a bit and now we're paying the price. So, unfortunately, it's not going to be this year."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Arcane, the first season is available to stream on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes the animated story of Jinx and Vi, "Amidst the escalating unrest between the rich, utopian city of Piltover and its seedy, oppressed underbelly of Zaun, sisters Vi and Jinx find themselves on opposing sides of a brewing conflict over clashing convictions and arcane technologies."

Are you hyped for Arcane's upcoming return this November? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of League of Legends.