Arcane Season 2 Leads Netflix's Impressive Annecy Plans

Netflix has a very impressive catalog on hand, and it is growing bigger by the week. From exclusive licenses to original projects, the streaming service has it all. For fans of anime and animation, Netflix has become a go-to destination thanks to its array of series. And now, the company is gearing up for the annual Annecy Festival with Arcane season two leading the charge.

The update comes from Deadline as Netflix revealed its big rundown for the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. The event will go down this June as usual in France, and according to report, Arcane will usher in the event for Netflix along with Wallace & Gromit.

According to the Netflix rundown, it will share a speak speak at the next Wallace & Gromit film which has yet to be named. As for what's next, guests will get to hear from Zack Snyder and his producers on Twilight of the Gods come out to tease the adult animated series.

From Spellbound to That Christmas and Ultraman: Rising, Netflix is bringing an impressive slate to the Annecy Film Festival. And of course, Arcane season two will take center stage for the streaming service. A special 'Making Of' panel will be hosted for Arcane's new season, and fans are hoping the panel will share new info on the big series.

As you can see, Netflix will be busy this June, and the company will surely be occupied the following month. After all, the service has invested heavily in anime, and July marks the start of Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The annual convention is the largest anime gathering in the United States, and it gathers the biggest names in anime. In the past few years, Netflix has made a reputation for itself as an attendee at the show, so here's to hoping Netflix will have some goodies for fans this year to boot.

