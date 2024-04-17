Netflix's Destiny Animated Series Scrapped: Report

When it comes to the first-person shooter known as Destiny, both console and PC players who have gotten into the world know it has its charm. Whether you're working toward fulfilling your dailies, attempting to see a specific merchant on the only day of the week that they appear, or firing at hordes of alien creatures, the second entry of the franchise remains a fan-favorite for many gamers. In a new report, it would seem that Netflix and Bungie were quite close to giving the World of the Traveler an animated series of its own.

Destiny 2 first arrived in 2017 following the release of the game that started it all. While its been years since we saw the sequel hit PCs and consoles, it has been able to see serious longevity thanks to its steady stream of downloadable content that has been released for all platforms. Last year, Bungie announced that the studio was teaming up with former Warner Bros. Discovery executive Gabriel VanHuss to create television and movie projects for the game universe. While nothing has been set in stone, VanHuss stated the following about the partnership, which was not a part of this previous Netflix project,

"This new position will work with the Destiny Universe Leadership team to create strategy and execute the operations for expansion of Destiny into new media, including TV, films, books, comics, and audio formats. Destiny has a universe worth of stories waiting to be told, and I look forward to connecting best-in-class partners to our amazing creative team to bring them to life for current and new fans. Eyes up, guardian!"

A Destiny Netflix Animated Series?

In a new video from Forbes writer Paul Tassi, he confirmed that there was an animated series in the works that would study the universe of the Guardians. Unfortunately, the project was killed before it had a chance to hit the streaming service, as Tassi confirms, "I heard a long time ago that there was a Destiny Netflix show being tossed around, like an animated one. But, ultimately it just didn't really come together. I'm not sure how far it got, I think it was in [the] scripting phase or something. This was a long time ago. I think it was before the Sony acquisition, I'm pretty sure."

