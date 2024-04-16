One Piece Cosplay Captures Kid's Swagger

Eiichiro Oda has done an amazing job of balancing countless characters that are a part of One Piece's final arc. Aside from the Straw Hats Pirates, there are several heroes and villains that are a part of the Grand Line's final foray, including members of the Worst Generation. Kid was an essential ally in fighting against Kaido and his Beast Pirates during the War For Wano Arc, and considering his status as a fan-favorite character, it's no surprise that cosplayers continue to bring the metal-armed pirate to life.

Kid is essentially the "Magneto" of the Grand Line, as his ingesting of the Jiki Jiki no Mi allows him mastery of magnetism. Even though he had lost his arm while fighting against Shanks and his Red-Haired Pirates, he was able to create a rather heavy-duty replacement thanks to his powers. In the rematch that happened during the final arc of the franchise, Kid found himself facing down Shanks but was readily defeated by Luffy's former mentor, as the red-haired pirate clearly doesn't need a Devil Fruit to be a threat on the open ocean. As Luffy and company continue their fight against the World Government, it's a safe bet that Kid wil return in some form or fashion.

Kid's One Piece Return Thanks To Cosplay

Like other members of the Worst Generation, Luffy and Trafalgar Law for example, Kid has his own crew that help him to navigate the Grand Line. Similarly to Luffy, Kid also wants to become the next king of the pirates, hoping to discover the One Piece and rule the Grand Line's seas. Unfortunately for Kid, he might have some training to do if he is hoping to defeat the likes of Shanks in the future for a rematch.

One Piece's creator Eiichiro Oda hasn't been shy about stating that the end if nigh for Luffy and his friends, but the mangaka has yet to state how many more chapters are left in the series. Needless to say, when the Straw Hat Pirates' story ends, it's sure to leave a major hole in the anime world.

What are your predictions for Kid's future in One Piece's grand finale? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.