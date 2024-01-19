JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Returns to Dio's Stardust Crusader Look

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has introduced anime fans to some of the strangest antagonists in the history of the medium. The likes of Kars, Diavolo, Yoshikage Kira, and Pucci have offered their own unique, nefarious characteristics to Hirohiko Araki's anime franchise. It's hard to debate however that Dio Brando isn't considered to be the most popular villain of them all, with some anime fans thinking that the vampiric villain might just be the best anime antagonist of all time.

Since Dio Brando was killed in the finale of Stardust Crusaders, the storyline that introduced Jotaro Kujo to the anime franchise, he hasn't returned from the grave. The vampire has found unique ways of returning to the series, as his legacy has sprouted in a number of different ways. In Golden Wind, for example, Dio's son, Giorno Giovanna, was the hero of the storyline. In the latest anime season, Stone Ocean, Dio's plan to attain heaven was followed upon by the priest Pucci, who went to serious lengths to attain a new level of being. Following Jolyne Cujoh's story, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure flips the script by focusing on an alternate reality tale in Steel Ball Run.

Dio Brando Rises From The Grave

The wielder of the World was able to survive the events of Phantom Blood thanks to taking control of the body of his sworn enemy, Jonathan Joestar. While the anime doesn't appear to be revisitng the first chapter of the popular franchise, a live-action musical is arriving in Japan later this year. The first arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure might not have had Stands, but it was able to be a winner with anime fans all the same.

At present, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to confirm if a new season of the anime is in development. However, Hirohiko Araki is still hard at work when it comes to the manga, releasing a number of chapters in the latest arc, The JOJOLands. While Dio hasn't appeared in this recent storyline, we did see a familiar face in Kishibe Rohan making an appearance.

Do you think that we might one day see Dio Brando rise from the grave to threaten the Joestars?