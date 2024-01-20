Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Bloodbends With Choso

Jujutsu Kaisen's second season had some of the most shocking moments in anime's recent history, as the Shibuya Incident Arc populated most of the latest episodes. Along with quite a few characters' deaths, for both heroes and villains alike, the latest storyline threw some major revelations at the characters involved in the supernatural war. Choso, the blood-bending antagonist, found himself switching sides for an eye-popping reason, and cosplayers are taking the opportunity to bring the former ally to Suguru Geto to life.

Choso initially started in the Shibuya Incident Arc aiming to get revenge against Yuji Itadori for killing two of his brothers. Choso's siblings found themselves running afoul of both Yuji and Nobara, as they were attempting to chow down on humans and gather more fingers of Sukuna. Choso and Yuji's fight in the Shibuya Incident Arc was one of the best brawls of Jujutsu Kaisen's second season but it ended with a wild revelation. The blood-bending villain found himself winning the fight against Sukuna's vessel, but before he could deliver the killing blow, Choso would come to learn that Yuji Itadori was a little closer to the villain than he had initially thought.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Preps For Choso in Season Three

Choso discovers, to his absolute surprise, that Yuji Itadori is his half-brother thanks to being able to recognize his genetics prior to delivering a killing blow. Taking this knowledge into account, Choso backs up Yuji in the final episodes of the Shibuya Incident Arc. Without going too deeply into spoiler territory, expect Choso to have a significant role in the upcoming third season of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The upcoming third season will adapt "The Culling Game" from Jujutsu Kaisen's manga, which remains a wild arc in the history of the supernatural shonen series. While the anime still has a big future ahead of it, the end might be nigh for the source material. Creator Gege Akutami stated at this past Jump Festa event that he envisioned a little under one year of story remaining, meaning that shonen fans might want to prepare themselves for the end of the beloved franchise.

