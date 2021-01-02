Attack On Titan Director Comments on THAT Mysterious Falco Scene

✖

Falco has been one of the biggest new characters to be introduced in the fourth and final season of Attack On Titan's anime, and in the premiere episode, the Marleyian soldier with Eldian blood flowing through his veins has a mysterious "dream" that the director of the show, Yuichiro Hayashi, comments on. With the anime series currently on hiatus for a brief period thanks in part to the New Year, fans can expect some big events to take place as the latest episode ended with Reiner being surprisingly brought in front of his former friend, Eren Jaeger!

Falco is a troubled character among a sea of troubled characters that make up both the soldiers of Marley and the Eldians of the Survey Corps, vying to win the power of the Armored Titan in order to help his country and save his friend Gabi from a similar fate, he has a questionable dream that he describes in the opening episode. In the latest installments of the series, we have seen Falco develop a friendship with a soldier who turns out to be none other than Eren Jaeger. Jaeger has somehow found his way to the nation of Marley and has been using Falco as a tool to seemingly open up lines of communication with his friends in the Survey Corps.

Twitter User Attack On Fans shared a few snippets from a recent panel for Attack On Titan, wherein the director notes that one of the major reasons why Falco's dream was made apparent in the premiere episode was the insistence of the creator of the franchise himself, Hajime Isayama:

Interesting facts revealed in this talk: Falco's hallucination in episode 60 was a request by Hajime Isayama Not all Titans will be made in CGI According to Yuichiro Hayashi, people will love Reiner after episode 62 The whole story of AOT will be adapted to the end https://t.co/0ecaXSdeAp — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) December 18, 2020

The reasoning for Falco's hallucination, which might be a vision into the past or in fact the future, is still a mystery but it will surely be referenced as the rest of the final season of Attack On Titan rolls out.

What have you thought of Falco and the new young soldiers introduced in the fourth season of Attack On Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans!