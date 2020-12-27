Attack on Titan Season 4 Drops New Poster with Eren Yeager

✖

Attack on Titan was the buzz of the anime fandom earlier this month when its fourth season arrived, and the show hasn't let anyone down since. The series has kept audiences around the world gripped tight, and a new episode went live this week that introduced a very familiar face. Of course, the big reveal needed a big celebration, so Attack on Titan has released a new poster highlighting the story's main character.

Recently, Attack on Titan updated its official webpage with a key visual featuring Eren Yeager. The poster, which can be found below, should be familiar to fans. After all, the key visual was first released before season four debuted with Mikasa, Levi, and more in tow. Now, Eren is with the gang, and the poster feels complete at last.

NEW UPDATED KEY VISUAL 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KPwmxXx9Vb — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) December 27, 2020

As you can see, Eren looks older in this shot as the character has endured a lengthy time skip. The boy is rocking long hair that falls just past his shoulder, and he is wearing a white button-up and a trench coat. The outfit wraps up with some black slacks, and Eren's face has a rather serious expression on it. And if you have seen season four at all, you will get why his face is drawn so tightly.

The addition brings a piece of completion to the Attack on Titan poster which fans were missing. This new art highlights the battle that's to come in season four, so fans are eager to see how Eren fits into this ordeal. It is clear the hero has been in Marley for some time, and he has come been watching the Warriors during that time. So if Marley thought its wartime was over, well - the nation needs to think again.

What do you think about this Attack on Titan key art? How does Eren's new look sit with you...?