Attack On Titan Prepares a Declaration of War in New Cliffhanger

The fourth season of Attack On Titan is taking a break for one week thanks to the New Year, but fans should look at this brief hiatus for the anime as a blessing considering the earth-shattering events that are about to take place, with a cliffhanger for the previous episode prepping for a big declaration of war. With the Tybur Family being revealed as the collective that is pulling the strings of the nation of Marley, the patriarch of the family, Willy, is set to hold a big theatrical performance in the internment zone that might spell trouble for the children of Ymir!

The latest episode of Attack On Titan didn't just end with one declaration of war with Willy Tybur, but perhaps another as Reiner was brought face to face with a much-changed Eren Jaeger, who has clearly gone through some events over the course of the four years that have taken place following the conclusion of the third season. Reiner of course is tricked by one of the younger would-be warriors of Marley, Falco, who leads him to Eren believing that the two are fast friends. Needless to say, it's definitely looking like Marley is in deep trouble when the anime returns this new year!

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

The Tybur Family itself is seeking to put the wars of the past behind it outside of one, hoping to unite the world by pointing everyone at a common enemy in the island of Paradis, aka the civilization within the walls. Besides the clan's intense influence and wealth that puts them at the top of the heap in Marley, they also happen to have one of their members harboring the power of the War Hammer Titan. Seen as something of a reward for their ancestor's defeat of the Eldian race one hundred years prior, we don't know the identity of this particular Titan yet, but this is sure to be answered as the fourth season continues.

Season Four has taken the unique approach of following the young soldiers in the employ of the nation of Marley, working to become the new inheritors of the power of the Nine, but with Eren coming into contact with Reiner in the latest installment, it seems as if the Survey Corps might be making their grand return!

