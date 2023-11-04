Attack on Titan Finale: What to Know Ahead of the Anime's Last Episode

Attack on Titan's final episode is nigh. Set to release in only hours following the printing of this article, the brutal anime franchise won't be holding anything back if it follows the source material to the letter. To get you ready to say goodbye to Armin, Mikasa, and the members of the Scout Regiment, we here at ComicBook.com wanted to give you a hand rundown of everything you needed to know about Attack on Titan's last installment.

To start, without going over the entire history of the series to date, we can give you a brief rundown of the events that have taken place leading up to this final season. In Attack on Titan's fourth season, Eren Jaeger has been working to put a new plan into motion. Unfortunately, said plan involves eliminating most of the world's population in an effort to save the lives of his friends and the Eldians currently residing on Paradis Island. Gaining the power of the Founding Titan thanks to a wild reunion with his brother Zeke the Beast Titan, Eren unleashed an army of Colossal Titans known as the Rumbling to crush the world beneath their feet. Placed into a precarious position where they must save a world that hates and fears them, the Scout Regiment has come face-to-face with Eren and is looking to stop him by any means necessary.

Attack on Titan's Last Episode: How To Watch

Attack on Titan's final installment will arrive on Crunchyroll today, November 4th, beginning at 5 PM Pacific Time. The episode itself will have a titanic runtime of around ninety minutes, looking to end the anime adaptation in a big way. The episode has teased that Eren will be demonstrating some new abilities as the Founding Titan, and based on the history of the franchise, fans should prepare to see some major deaths in the upcoming episode.

At present, we have yet to receive word as to when Attack on Titan's English Dub will arrive for the final episode. Since all the material released for the anime series has received an English Dub so far, it's a surefire bet that the last installment will receive similar treatment. Attack on Titan fans familiar with the manga have wondered if anything will be changed from the source material to the anime, and recently, both creator Hajime Isayama and the voice actors have hinted that there might be some changes when it comes to the final episode.

Are you preparing to bid a fond farewell to the Survey Corps with tonight's final episode?