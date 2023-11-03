How to Watch Attack on Titan's Anime Finale

Attack on Titan's final episode is arriving this weekend. Thanks to the devastating events of the penultimate episode, the Scout Regiment has quite the challenge in their future as they try to stop Eren Jaeger and the Rumbling from eliminating what's left of the world's population. If you want to check out the last installment of the brutal anime franchise, this article will break down when you'll be able to watch and which services you'll need to be subscribed to in order to catch the grand finale.

To start, Attack on Titan's final episode will stream on Crunchyroll on November 4th, with the installment arriving on the streaming platform at 5 PM Pacific Time. Arriving in two hundred countries, the final Scout Regiment battle will have a big berth and if it sticks to the events of the manga, will feature some big deaths that will shake Attack on Titan's world to its core. The episode itself will run for around ninety minutes, meaning that it will effectively be a feature-length film and that run-time will be needed to capture all the heart-pounding moments.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Where Else To Watch Attack on Titan

You'll also be able to catch the final episode of Attack on Titan on Hulu, as both streaming services will give anime fans the chance to witness what the future of the bleak anime world will be. Regardless of who wins this final conflict, the world will never be the same and there are sure to be some major tears shed. Eren Jaeger has crossed a line that he can never return from, and the Scout Regiment is going to have to pick up the piece left in his wake.

At present, creator Hajime Isayama has been quite adamant that a sequel isn't in the works. While the director's cut of the original final manga chapter did hint at the idea of future stories, if said stories one day are told, they will be far different from what had come before. Luckily, Isayama will have a new story arriving in 2024 as a part of an Attack on Titan artbook that will revisit the universe.

Are you prepared to say goodbye to Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.