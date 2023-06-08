Attack on Titan Star Receives the Anime's Final Script

It seems the final days of Attack on Titan are upon us. The show has been around for more than a decade, but fans knew it would have to wrap at some point. After creator Hajime Isayama finished the manga a few years back, all eyes went to the anime's finale. Attack on Titan will air its final episode this fall after months of waiting, and now the star of the series has fans weeping at home.

And why is that? Well, it looks like Eren Jeager's journey is about to finish behind the scenes. The lead's voice actor posted a photo on social media today, and it shows off the script of Attack on Titan's finale.

As you can see above, the script is thick as it shows off the logo of Attack on Titan: The Final Season. Though its title and crew names have been redacted, you can get a feel of how thick this script is by the photo alone. Of course, Kaji will have plenty of lines inside as he oversees Eren, and the protagonist will be central in the finale's last moments.

You can imagine how Kaji is feeling with this final script in handle. The artist has been voicing Eren since 2013, and he has grown into one of anime's most-prolific stars in the years since. Attack on Titan was far from Kaji's first role, but the anime's global success put the Japanese actor on the map. He has gone on to work in tons of top-tier shows from My Hero Academia to Haikyuu and even Pokemon.

As for Attack on Titan, its anime finale must be moving along at a good pace if line dubbing is going down. If you need to catch up with the show ahead of its end, you can find all of Attack on Titan streaming through Hulu and Crunchyroll. For more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Attack on Titan below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

