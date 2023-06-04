Attack on Titan x Yokai Watch Collab Announced

There is no denying Attack on Titan is a bleak series. From day one, the manga and anime made it clear that Eren Yeager's journey would be a hard one. As the anime approaches its end, fans have been reminded of Attack on Titan's dark nature time and again. But not, it seems things are easing up all thanks to a wild collab with... Yokai Watch??

Yes, that is right. Attack on Titan and Yokai Watch are now working hand in hand. The two franchises just launched a partnership in Japan this summer, and it has released some truly hilarious artwork we never imagined seeing.

Look who they made playable...

Also their collab ad pic.twitter.com/AuGmJf20sl — Out of Context SAO (@OoC_SAO) June 1, 2023

As you can see above, a poster was released for the Yokai Watch x Attack on Titan event that turns the Colossal Titan into a spirit. We can see our hero Nate standing before the giant while Jibanyan is at their side. So if you ever wondered how the Colossal Titan would look in Yokai Watch, well – we got our answer!

You may be wondering what this crossover is all about, and it turns out Attack on Titan is helping Yokai Watch promote its latest mobile game. The title will now allow fans to play with select Attack on Titan avatars like the Founding Titan from season four. Of course, this collaboration also gives Attack on Titan more publicity leading up to its finale this fall, so it is a win-win situation no matter how odd this pairing seems.

Of course, Attack on Titan has fans in a chokehold these days, and we do have its anime finale to thank. Earlier this year, the TV series kickstarted its last hurrah by releasing the first part of its finale. Not long ago, Studio MAPPA updated fans on the last part of the anime finale as it is slated to debut this fall. After more than a decade, one of anime's most popular entries is ending, and fans across the world are eager to see where Eren's journey leaves him.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, you can brush up on the anime through Crunchyroll or Hulu. For more details, you can read Attack on Titan's official synopsis here: "For the past century, what's left of mankind has hidden in a giant, three-walled city, trapped in fear of the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming humankind, but the sudden appearance of an enormous Titan is about to change everything..."

Did you ever expect Attack on Titan to team up with Yokai Watch or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.