Attack on Titan's Series Finale Is Moving Into Final Stages

Attack on Titan has been busy this year. The anime brought out the first half of its series finale in the spring, and all eyes are looking to its final installment. The team at Studio MAPPA have been working hard to keep the anime on track, and now, a new report suggests the final episode of Attack on Titan is in its last stages.

The update comes from Twitter courtesy of sound director Masafumi Mima. The creator, who has worked on Attack on Titan for seasons, is known for posting updates about his projects online. In a new post, fans were informed about Attack on Titan's dubbing, and it seems actors are already in the studios.

"Dubbing is in progress. It's a tense scene. Thank you to all the actors," the director shared.

As you can imagine, fans were excited to hear about Attack on Titan as its final episode finishes up. The finale's first half was incredibly emotional as fans watched Eren turn himself into humanity's biggest enemy. With The Rumbling on hand, Eren is now gunning for global genocide, and the only ones who can stop him are his former allies. When Attack on Titan returns this year, we will see how Eren's plan fares, and manga readers know the tale will be incredibly emotional.

If you are not familiar with Attack on Titan's latest episodes, the show is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. The Attack on Titan manga wrapped a few years back under creator Hajime Isayama, so you can find the complete series in English courtesy of Kodansha. For more information on the hit anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

