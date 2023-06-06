Attack on Titan Cosplay Finds Eren's IRL Twin

If there is one thing Attack on Titan fans know well, it is Eren Yeager. The hero has been around since the series began and has continued to lead humanity towards a new future. Love or hate him, Eren is definitely one of manga's most unforgettable leads, and now one fans is going viral for transforming themselves into the protagonist IRL.

As you can see below, the piece comes from Instagram user KYOKOSTAR. They gave Eren a toned-down tribute that puts Eren in civilian clothes. With Titan marks running down his cheeks, Eren looks otherworldly in this shot. And obviously, KYOKOSTAR absolutely nailed their adaptation of Eren.

To be honest, this shot of Eren looks like it came out of the anime full stop. From their outfit to their make-up and wig, the whole thing is on point. This close-up captures a point of Eren's life well before we see it today, and it is nice revisiting this quiet moment amidst all the chaos of season four.

After all, Attack on Titan is wilding out these days. The anime has been around for more than a decade, but it will finally come to a close this fall. After kickstarting the show's finale this spring, all eyes are on Attack on Titan now that the finale's final installment is wrapping production. Studio MAPPA has promised to give Attack on Titan and Eren the sendoff they deserve later this year. And thanks to fans like KYOTOSTAR, we are keeping Hajime Isayama's story on hand while its anime finale polishes up behind the scenes.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, you can find the anime streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. At this time, the anime has not announced the exact release date of its series finale, but we do know it is going live this fall. As for the manga, Attack on Titan wrapped more than a year ago under Kodansha's watch, and you can read the series digitally or in print.

