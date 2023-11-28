Attack on Titan Creator Shares Peek at His Anime Finale Additions

It has been weeks since Attack on Titan ended, and the anime's final episode is still sitting with fans. After more than a decade, the hit anime closed with an impressive finale by the team at MAPPA Studios. Of course, the crew had help from series creator Hajime Isayama as the artist inked additional content for the anime. And now, the artist has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at his additions.

The whole update comes courtesy of Attack on Titan – Fly, the upcoming art book dedicated to the series. As you can see below, several promo pages from the book were shared in Japan, and fans were quick to pick them apart. After all, the pages depict additional content Isayama made for the anime finale, and Attack on Titan fans are loving the gift.

🚨 "Attack on Titan – FLY" art book 🚨



It was revealed some draft pages that drew Hajime Isayama for the additional scenes in the finale of the anime ✍️



These draft pages will be included in volume 35 that will come with the art book 📌



📅 April 30, 2024 pic.twitter.com/g7m21QIIU5 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) November 27, 2023

The pages shown here bring Eren and Armin to life as you can see. Isayama's additions are little more than sketches, but his ideas are easy to make out. In the Attack on Titan finale, the anime expanded the conversation Eren and Armin have in their shared mindscape. It seems Isayama was behind the expansion, and these BTS images show his original vision for the addition.

If you have not checked out the final episode of Attack on Titan, we cannot recommend you check out the series enough. You can find Attack on Titan streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on Isayama's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

