Attack on Titan: Why the Anime's Finale Works Better Than the Manga

It may seem like a dream to some, but Attack on Titan is done. After more than a decade on the air, the hit anime came to an end this fall some years after its manga finale. Of course, the finale has sparked all sorts of talk, and many fans have begun comparing the anime's end to the manga. And if we are being honest, well – the anime's finale worked better than what we found in the manga years ago.

If you are caught up with Attack on Titan, you will know the manga caused plenty of discourse when it ended. The finale left many readers unsatisfied with the fate of its world and its leads. From Mikasa to Eren, the finale soured netizens who wanted a redemptive finale. And for those who were at peace with the finale's death, the uncertain fate of Paradis tripped them up.

Of course, no every story is going to have a happy ending, and Attack on Titan never pretended to be that kind of tale. From day one, the story was filled with the worst of humanity, and trauma was woven into its very fiber. This darkness can be found in the anime and manga, but Attack on Titan fans believe the show did a better job building up the disheartening finale.

For one, the anime gave the Attack on Titan finale a pacing the manga could never replicate. The pace was an inherent boon for Attack on Titan, but even more importantly, the anime added content and context. For instance, Armin and Eren's chat is expanded in the anime. We see more emotion on Armin's part during the conversation, so the anime stresses Eren's abhorrent plans better than the manga does.

However, the most impressive piece of the anime finale comes with its epilogue. Many fans critiqued the manga for making Eren's choices pointless as it appeared Paradis was readying for war not long after his death. This, however, is not the case in the anime. Attack on Titan makes it clear that Paradis exists as a nation for centuries after Eren's passing. This emphasis confirms Eren was able to give his loved ones peace as he hoped, but of course, we know peace cannot last forever. As humanity forgets its history, it becomes doomed to repeat mistakes, and that is when Attack on Titan shows Paradis under fire.

Filled with stunning animation and a better nuanced epilogue, the Attack on Titan anime nailed its ending. If you have not seen it for yourself, well – we can only suggest you check it out ASAP. The hit anime is streaming on Hulu as well as Crunchyroll. So for more information on Attack on Titan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

What do you think about the finale of Attack on Titan? Did you like the anime's take on the ending? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!