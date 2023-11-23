Attack on Titan Reveals Key Info About Eren's Doomsday Titan

Eren Jaeger might have spent the majority of the final episode in his Founding Titan form, but Attack on Titan's grand finale introduced a brand new form for the former hero turned villain. The "Doomsday Titan" was a form that seemed to be a combination of Eren's Attack Titan and Founding Titan forms, presenting one final challenge for Armin and the Scout Regiment. In a recently released blurb, the franchise has gone into further detail about Eren's latest and final form that was introduced in the final episode.

Eren was, unfortunately, able to eliminate eighty percent of the world's population via his own power and the army of Colossal Titans at his beck and call in The Rumbling. Luckily, the scouts were at least able to save the remaining twenty percent from being trampled underfoot by the Colossals. Following Eren's death thanks to Mikasa taking his head from his shoulders, the power of the Titans was taken from the world and the people that remained were now forced to pick up the pieces. In the post-credits scene of the last episode, creator Hajime Isayama hinted at the idea that the events are part of a cycle and the Titans might return in the far future.

Attack on Titan: Doomsday Titan Explained

In a new information card, Attack on Titan describes Eren's Doomsday Titan and how it possibly was able to exist, "A Doomsday Titan that lost its body, becoming a Titan again. It's thought that it has at least the abilities of the Attack Titan. Even after losing the body, the royal blood, and the Rumbling, it keeps moving forward, even if what lies ahead is hell."

Eren's change from protagonist to antagonist goes to show how Attack on Titan wasn't shy when it came to throwing some major bombshells in its story. Aside from missing the characters that have taken a bow in the series finale, many anime fans are sure to miss the swerves and unexpected moments that populated the series from creator Hajime Isayama.

