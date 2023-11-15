Attack on Titan Teased Mikasa's Ugly Fate Long Ago With a Dark Easter Egg

Attack on Titan has come to a close, but it is not done causing conversation. It has been more than a week since the hit anime series ended, and many fans are still reeling from its epic finale. After all, Eren's journey took audiences on an intense ride, and his closest friends were taken for a ride. None were more shaken than Mikasa in the finale, and now, fans are certain her ugly part in Attack on Titan's end was foreshadowed back in season one.

After all, Attack on Titan loves its teasers, and it can be symbolic to a fault. From birds to trees, Attack on Titan finds meaning in it all, and Mikasa was treated no differently. Back in season one, the anime tied Mikasa to a praying mantis in one scene, and that blink-and-miss-it moment has come full circle.

After all, Attack on Titan fans know how the anime ended. For those caught up with the show, well – there was no way you missed Eren's death. The man was killed by Mikasa as she saved humanity by cutting his head off. After the deed was done, Mikasa was seen placing a kiss on Eren's decapitated head, and this brutal intimacy is seen in the praying mantis.

CURIOUS FACT: In Season 1 they show us a praying mantis around Mikasa, which is well known for decapitating its partner... pic.twitter.com/6mLhrnMTNP — Kira ☆ (@Kira_mikasa) November 14, 2023

For those who don't know, the praying mantis is far from gentle with its mate. When the female bug wants to get it on, things get violent and fast. During the act, the female praying mantis takes off its mate's head. In some cases, the male's head gets lopped off with ease while others have the female praying mantis eat the head. Either way, it is a brutal affair, and now you can see why Attack on Titan has long likened Mikasa to this bug. We may not have seen it coming, but Mikasa's endgame with Eren was always meant to make the praying mantis proud.

If you want to rewatch Attack on Titan from the start, you can do so with ease. Hajime Isayama's hit series is available to watch now on Crunchyroll. So for more information on Attack on Titan, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

Are you all caught up with Attack on Titan now? Did you catch this throwback the first time around...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!