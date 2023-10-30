Attack on Titan Spoilers Allegedly Surface Ahead of Anime Finale

It was bound to happen, wasn't it? The end of October is upon us, and with November around the corner, that means one thing. It is just about time for Attack on Titan to end. After more than a decade on the air, Attack on Titan is set to close in a matter of days. And now, it seems some alleged spoilers for the anime's finale have found their way online.

And no, we are not going to be going into the spoilers. What do you think we are? Sadists? Not a chance we're gong to risk Levi's wrath.

The time has officially come for fans to put their blacklisted terms into effect online. Anything involving Attack on Titan or Shingeki no Kyojin needs to be included on the list. After all, a few alleged clips from the finale of Attack on Titan have made their way online. As you can imagine, the teams at Kodansha Comics or MAPPA Studios have not made any comment on the clips. But if the reels are legit, then there is no telling what could leak between now and the finale's launch.

For those waiting on the big finale, Attack on Titan is slated to close shop on November 4. If this update follows the same path Attack on Titan took with its finale's first half, the episode will go live on Crunchyroll once it airs in Japan. Of course, demand for the Attack on Titan finale will be high, so you can expect plenty of technical difficulties on November 4. But if you want to see how Eren's journey ends, the trouble is just par for the course.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan ahead of this finale, you do have time to check out the hit series. Crunchyroll and Hulu have all of Attack on Titan available for streaming. So for those wanting to know more about Hajime Isayama's hit story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In this post-apocalytpic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

