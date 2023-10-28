Attack on Titan's Final Trailer is Here: Watch

We are only several days from witnessing the final battle of Attack on Titan. Listed as an episode that is nearly ninety minutes long, the brutal anime franchise is aiming to see Eren Jaeger and the Scout Regiment go toe-to-toe for the fate of the world. Now, a final trailer has arrived that doesn't just give us a new look at the battle to come, it also hints at some of the wild new abilities that the Founding Titan has at his disposal.

Without diving into spoiler territory, the power of the Founding Titan has long been considered to be the strongest force in Attack on Titan's universe. Aside from giving Eren a form that is larger than any other Titan that we've seen up to this point, it also allows the youngest Jaeger to communicate with all members of the Eldian race. On top of these powers, Eren also can control any member of the Eldian people, which came as a terrifying factoid for the Survey Corps which is mostly made up of Eldians. During their latest talk, Eren stated that he would not change their minds, believing that in doing so, he would be taking the freedom of his friends including Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Connie, and more.

Attack on Titan's Final Trailer

From this new trailer, you can see that there are some strange Titans that have entered the fray. In the penultimate episode, we saw that the Scouts were able to make their way to Eren Jaeger in a bid to stop his destructive rampage but were unsuccessful in halting The Rumbling from eradicating a large swath of the world's population. Regardless of who wins this fight, the future of the world will never be the same.

Attack on Titan's final episode will arrive on November 4th, bringing the series to an end over ten years since the first episode arrived. Clearly, things have changed drastically since the walls of Paradis fell in the premiere installment and it is yet to be seen if Eren can be talked back from the brink. Though Attack on Titan might come to an end, it's influence on the anime medium won't soon be forgotten.

What are your predictions for the final episode of Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.