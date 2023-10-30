Attack on Titan Shares First Look at New Manga One-Shot

Attack on Titan is closing in on its biggest milestone to date. After more than a decade on the air, the time has come for the hit anime to wrap. November will mark the launch of Attack on Titan's anime finale, so all eyes are on our heroes. Now, Levi seems to have nabbed extra attention, and this is all thanks to a first look at Attack on Titan's upcoming manga one-shot.

For those unaware of the situation, Attack on Titan is gearing up for a special release next April. Series creator Hajime Isayama will put out a new art book in April 2024 titled Attack on Titan – Fly. The book will come complete with tons of unseen artwork, and that includes an all-new manga one-shot. Now, we have been shown storyboards for the big release, and it seems this new one-shot is all about Levi.

🚨 "Attack on Titan – FLY" art book 🚨



"Bad Boy" (18-page new manga drawn by Hajime Isayama) 4 draft pages are now revealed ✍️



It's a new story about Levi's childhood 📌



📅 April 30, 2024 pic.twitter.com/xNypLJQvPr — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) October 30, 2023

As you can see above, the draft pages released put Levi in focus even if it is hard to tell. After all, these pages here are rough drafts in the extreme. Still, we can make out Levi's kid form in the pages, so we are going to learn more about his tough past with this one-shot.

In these pages, we can see Levi with his mom at one point, but then there are others where he is alone. These following drafts show Levi in pain with a group of adults surrounding him. It seems the Underground's harsh environment will come across in this new one-shot as well. So of course, fans are curious how fans this one-shot will go. At some point, we know Levi is taken in by Kenny after his mother dies, and their bond is nothing short of toxic. Hopefully, we get to see plenty of all-new info about Levi's past even if it is rather angsty.

Right now, this new one-shot will not go live until next spring, so Attack on Titan fans have some time to kill before its release. In the meantime, you can always prepare for the ending of the Attack on Titan anime. The show is slated to drop its big finale on November 3. So for more info on Attack on Titan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known in Japan as Shingeki no Kyojin, many years ago, the last remnants of humanity were forced to retreat behind the towering walls of a fortified city to escape the massive, man-eating Titans that roamed the land outside their fortress. Only the heroic members of the Scouting Legion dared to stray beyond the safety of the walls – but even those brave warriors seldom returned alive. Those within the city clung to the illusion of a peaceful existence until the day that dream was shattered, and their slim chance at survival was reduced to one horrifying choice: kill – or be devoured!"

