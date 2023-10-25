Attack on Titan Reveals Eren's Definition of Freedom

Attack on Titan has been dominating anime for more than a decade, but all things must come to an end. If you did not know, the franchise wrapped its manga some years back, and now Attack on Titan is ready to close its anime. Ahead of the big finale, Attack on Titan teamed with NHK to share a historic interview with Eren Yeager himself, and it was there the lead revealed his personal definition of freedom.

The conversation was held this past weekend when Attack on Titan released a full-on interview with Eren Yeager. The chat, which was animated by MAPPA Studios, gave NHK a chance to interview Eren as if they were a real person. It was there the network asked about Eren's obsession with freedom, and the soldier said his definition of being free has changed throughout his life.

"I think that freedom is when people can continue with their daily lives without being threatened. All I ever wanted was to be able to take a nap under the tree. That's all... No, not just that. That wasn't enough for me. There was a view I wanted to see," Eren shared. "So I wanted to fight for it. I just wanted to fight."

If you are caught up with Attack on Titan, Eren's drive to fight should not surprise you. Long ago, Eren was a simple child, but his heart was hardened by the world once his mother was killed. The massive loss put Eren in a fight-or-flight mode, and Eren has been brawling ever since. To him, the only path to freedom is through fighting, and Eren is happy to take up that challenge if it means reaching his goal.

For years, the Attack on Titan anime has shown Eren's drive to fight, but his desperation took a turn in season four. Eren has now turned himself into humanity's greatest enemy, and his closest friends are now eager to reason with Eren. At this point, it seems impossible for Eren to turn back as his take on freedom is within his grasp at long last.

If you are not caught up with Attack on Titan, we definitely recommend you get ready for the anime's finale on November 4. The hit series is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on Attack on Titan, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In this post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, humanity has been devastated by the bizarre, giant humanoids known as the Titans. Little is known about where they came from or why they are bent on consuming mankind. Seemingly unintelligent, they have roamed the world for years, killing everyone they see. For the past century, what's left of man has been hidden in a giant, three-walled city. People believe their 50-meter-high walls will protect them from the Titans, but the sudden appearance of an immense Titan is about to change everything."

