Attack on Titan Teaches Levi the Joys of Owning a Cat in New Promo

Attack on Titan may be known for its dark themes, but even the most morose titles have their bright spots. Over the years, the stars of Attack on Titan have prompted laughter as well as tears. As for guys like Levi, even the no-nonsense soldier has had his cute moments in the anime, and now Attack on Titan is showing his gentle side in a new promo.

How so, you might be asking? Well, it all comes down to a recent promo by the Attack on Titan team. Some cute art featuring Levi just launched, and it teaches the soldier the joys of owning a kitty.

New Attack on Titan illustration pic.twitter.com/QTyBiVQsM8 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) July 13, 2023

As you can see below, the cute cat collaboration gives a few Attack on Titan stars their very own cat. We can see Hanae with a cute white kitty that wants a bite of their meat. Jean is having a wonderful time letting his calico cat sniff some flowers. Of course, we can see a younger Eren in the back with a striped orange kitten on his shoulder, but Levi seems like an odd man out here.

After all, the promo does not show Levi with his own cat. The soldier is seen standing in a grey button-down, and he is holding a cup in one hand. You may think the hero managed to avoid getting a cat, but you only need to look down. His cat is on the floor near Levi's shoes as the soldier just gave his kitten milk to drink. And of course, the cute kitty is looking as sleek as their owner with a black-white design.

This kind of promo art may not be canon to the anime, but of course, it shows our Attack on Titan heroes in quieter moments. The world they live in hardly allows for peace, after all. There are some days you just need to hang out with your pet and relax just like this promo shows. It seems Levi has learned that lesson firsthand and honestly? We hope the series somehow gifts Levi his own cat in canon.

What do you think about this latest Attack on Titan promo? Do you need a whole anime of Levi and his new cat? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!